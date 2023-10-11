HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A hunter is in the hospital after being shot multiple times Tuesday evening in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR called the shooting an accident and said it happened on private property but did not provide any other details.
