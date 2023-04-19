HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A highway intersection in Horry County has been renamed to honor a police officer who died on the job in January 2021.

The intersection of Highway 57 and 111 in the Little River area will now be known as the “Lance Corporal Melton Levi ‘Fox’ Gore Memorial Intersection.”

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Photo courtesy of Horry County Police Department

Horry County police and government leaders, representatives from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and community members gathered for a ceremony on Friday, HCPD said in a Facebook post.

Gore, 57, was hit and killed on Jan. 12, 2021, while he was removing debris from the roadway on Highway 22 near the intersection of Highway 31.

“We bowed our heads together, told stories of our friend, and found peace in the fact that Foxx has never been forgotten and he never will be,” HCPD’s Facepost said. “Thank you to everyone who made this memorial possible, and thank you to Foxx’s family who we now call our own.”

Gore served HCPD for more than 20 years in the environmental services unit, according to officials. He was described as a caring person and was known around the county for being a great cook.