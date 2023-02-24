HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Old Reaves Ferry Road intersection in Horry County will get a new traffic change, according to Horry County.

The intersection of Old Reaves Ferry Road and Bear Bluff Road will be converted into an all-way stop intersection on March 8 at 10:00 a.m. by the Horry County Public Works and Engineering Departments.

The intersection will have new stop signs, warning signs and stop lines added to Old Reaves Ferry Road, Horry County said. Once the change is made, all traffic approaching the intersection will be required to stop.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop.

Horry County urges drivers in the area to drive cautiously.