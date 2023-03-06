HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has issued a burn ban due to weather conditions, according to county officials.

The burn ban will be in effect beginning at sunrise Tuesday until further notice, officials said.

“The ban has been initiated due to the extreme fire danger as a result of the low relative humidity, dry and windy conditions,” the county said in a a news release.

All outdoor burning in unincorporated Horry County is prohibited during the ban.