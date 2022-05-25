HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An inmate at Horry County’s J. Reuben Long Detention Center died Monday after being found unresponsive in a cell, authorities said.

According to a spokesman for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, an officer found the inmate unresponsive about 10 p.m. and alerted staff medical personnel.

“Responding officers and medical staff initiated lifesaving measures and called EMS,” Public Information Officer Brennan Cavanagh said Wednesday afternoon in an email news release.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead after being taken to Conway Medical Center, Cavanagh said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted and is investigating, which Cavanagh said is standard procedure.

