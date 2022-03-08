HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders are working to protect wetlands in major residential areas.

County staff members on Tuesday recommended not having wetlands platted in lots of major residential subdivisions. They also want to require a buffer area around them.

Horry County is roughly 38% wetlands. Officials said the wetlands are a major benefit because they act as a stormwater pond and provide floodwater storage.

Horry County Rising President April O’Leary said the protections would bring a lot of good to the subdivisions. Her group is a grass-roots organization that educates and shares information about flooding and other development issues.

“This would not only improve reducing flood risk but also improve stormwater, assist with public safety issues,” O’Leary said. “It would also assist with providing significant cost savings for stormwater and increase property values.”

A draft ordinance is expected to go before the county’s Infrastructure and Regulation committee at the its meeting.