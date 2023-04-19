HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County leaders will decide how some of the millions in tax revenue generated by tourism last year will be spent before finalizing the budget.

The Grand Strand’s tourism boom has boosted Horry County’s A-tax pot. The county collects 3% from each booking at hotels and rentals.

The total this year is $4.7 million. The A-tax committee recommends funding for the county’s tourism-related services. The bulk of it goes to beach cleanup, as well as police and fire staffing for big events.

“All of those things are very expensive because they require a lot of staff,” said Ryan Swaim, chairman of the Horry County Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee. “By using accommodations tax to pay for this, it ensures most of the burden is placed on our visitors rather than our residents.”

Garden City is one of the county’s A-tax hotspots, with hotels and high end rental homes lining the beach. Some of them go for thousands a week.

“They’ve increase both in terms of the actual rates but also in terms of the season,” said Brian Dilascia, owner of Bask Away. “I think the industry as a whole has grown. So not only does that help the collection of tax money, which is being re-invested into the area, but those re-investments are then in turn drawing more people to the area.”

The committee’s recommendations head to county council for final approval, which is set for June 6.