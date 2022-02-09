Horry County leads state for highest HOA complaints in 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs received 263 HOA complaints last year, according to the department’s 2022 Homeowners Association Complaint Report.

Topping that list was Horry County, with 82 complaints.

“The amount of complaints we’re seeing coming out of Horry County are considerably higher,” said Bailey Parker, communications director for SCDCA.

The agency reported a 37% increase in HOA complaints for 2021. Horry County consisted of 31% of the complaints.

“When you’re looking at the numbers, compared to number two, which is Richland, it more than doubles that,” Parker said. “It is considerably higher than the rest.”

The HOA company with the largest number of complaints in Horry County was Brighton Lakes. It had 13. News13 reached out to the company, but has not heard back.

“When we’re looking at multiple complaints against an HOA, wherever they may be, it could be that a number of people in the HOA all decided at once that they were fed up with this issue,” Parker said.

Homeowners listed 705 concerns within the 263 listed complaints. That’s an 83% increase compared to 2020.

“Concerns are housed within the complaint from the consumer, you can put as many concerns as you want in that complaint,” Parker said. “It shows that consumers are learning more, and they’re wanting to have more involvement in their HOA.”

Common complaints fall under general maintenance, but the top concern was residents not having access to documents. This included meeting minutes or covenants, conditions and restrictions (CC&R’s).

“Now, it obviously depends on what your HOA is registered as and what documents you do have access to, but I would say that’s the number one concern,” Parker said. “They feel like they don’t have access to documents, and they feel like they should.”