HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Pay your vehicle tax, and then check out your next read?

That’s the idea behind a new book vending machine coming to Horry County.

The vending machine, which doesn’t have an installation date yet, will likely be placed in a high-trafficked area in the county.

“One of the main purposes is to make our citizens of Horry County’s lives easier and increase safety, and just placing it in a location that more people travel, and they have to go, it would just make it easier for them to do everything at once,” said Tracey Elvis-Weitzel, the director of libraries for Horry County.

The vending machine is exactly what it sounds like. A user scans their library card, opens the door and chooses their books. The door then closes, and the machine scans what items are left to find out what was taken and print a receipt.

Elvis-Weitzel said the goal is to limit how many people a patron comes into contact with, expedite trips and use the vending machine as a tool to reach more people. Library patrons will also be able to request their items be sent there, and the machine can be used as a book drop-off.

The Horry County Memorial Library System received a $30,000 grant to fund the machine, along with its delivery and installation. The vending machine will hold 300 items at a time.

The machine will be solely for library materials, and will not sell books.

While some schools in the nation have book vending machines, it’ll be the first in the area that Elvis-Weitzel knows of.

The decision to purchase the machine comes as libraries have had to adjust how they provide services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The library system shifted to still offer materials with minimal interaction. Now that things are open again, people are still hesitant to come in.

“We went through that process, and tried to come up with new ways to provide our services and still maintain the level of safety that our patrons wanted,” Elvis-Weitzel said. “We threw out a lot of ideas.”

The library system has upped its use of the bookmobile, it’s primary outreach tool. The vehicle was used to help reach assisted living facilities and nursing homes that didn’t want library staff inside, and the mobile started doing porch pickups.

“We really had to stop and take a few steps back before we moved forward again,” Elvis-Weitzel said.

They’ve taken portable wifi hotspots and parked outside apartment complexes. The system is also working on adjusting the bookmobile’s schedule and provide a list and map of where the vehicle will be and when.

“It’s kind of like tearing the walls down and saying, ‘This isn’t your typical, old-school library anymore’,” Elvis-Weitzel said. “We will do whatever we need to get people whatever they need.”

The upcoming changes are crucial, she said, because many have people lost their cars and homes during the pandemic.

“We want to [materials] as readily available as possible,” Elvis-Weitzel said. “And, sometimes, you have to take the library to them, instead of them coming to us.”