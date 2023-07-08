HPRRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Libraries offer a summer program that keeps kids cool, brains sharp, and tails wagging.

Read with the dogs is a program that allows kids to improve their reading in a more comfortable environment with a certified therapy dog.

The Horry County Memorial Library in North Myrtle Beach hosted an English Labrador retriever, named Penny and her owner said Penny loves when kids read to her.

Sara Keever, a librarian at the Horry County Memorial Library said kids come in and sit with a dog.

“And they chose a book and they read to the dog in a more relaxed environment than maybe school or tutoring,” she said.

Kids can come in, grab a book, and practice reading without the pressure of reading to an adult. One parent said since online learning with the pandemic, she’s noticed kids are more nervous to read in front of an audience, but a furry audience is a different story.

Ruth Ellen Coffee, a volunteer therapy dog handler said the dogs lay down and listen to the kids and if they make a mistake, the dog doesn’t know.

“They still think the dogs are geniuses because they’re reading out of a book so it’s just fine,” Coffee said. “And a lot of kids really enjoy their time with the dog.”

A librarian said each month up to 200 kids participate in the program. She said some young readers stay away from programs like story times where other people listen but prefer to read to a furry friend instead.

“There’s not as many people and there’s not this feeling that they’re on stage performing,” Keever said. “So they can relax, they can snuggle with the dogs and they can kind of forget that everybody’s watching.”

Children who participate in read with the dogs earn a raffle ticket that enters them in Horry County Memorial Library’s summer reading prize program which motivates kids to read all summer long.