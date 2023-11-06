CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials have lifted a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Horry County.

The ban had been in place since Tuesday because of dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds.

“We ask you to continue to follow all regulations set forth in the Horry County ordinance regarding open burning,” county officials said Monday in a news release.

Even though the ban is no longer in effect, officials said all open burning in the county requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 800-986-5404 before the fire is started. More information about open burning in Horry County rules is available on the county government website.

“Even when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning,” officials said. “Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.”