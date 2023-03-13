HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — People in the unincorporated areas of Horry County can now legally begin outdoor burning again, authorities said.

County officials initiated the burning ban on March 7 because of “extreme fire danger as a result of the low relative humidity, dry and windy conditions.”

“Even when the burning ban is not in place, we ask for consideration and due diligence when actively involved in open burning,” Horry County Fire Rescue said. “Always remember to lean on the side of safety, and do not burn in windy or dry conditions.”

More information about open burning can be found here. As a reminder, officials said all open burning in Horry County requires the person conducting the burn to contact the South Carolina Department of Forestry at 800-986-5404.