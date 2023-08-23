HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Literary Council is providing students of all ages in the Grand Strand with one-on-one tutoring.

The executive director for the Horry County Literary Council said all of their services are free and individualized for their students. But in order to continue, they are in need of volunteers.

Cheryl Mathieu said that 99% of the time, the student and their volunteer tutor will meet for their one-on-one tutoring at a local public library.

“The original premise was to teach people how to read the Bible and we have morphed and changed over the years and now we consider ourselves to be the nonprofit that helps students and adults when they need any type of tutoring for free,” Mathieu said.

This year, the literary council serves students starting in the first grade and are the only agency in the area that provides one-on-one services for adults, but they need more tutors.

“The older students, most of them are ESL, so English as a second language,” Mathieu said. “Folks are coming from other parts of the world and they may know how to speak English, but are looking for help to learn how to read and write.”

The literary council provides all the materials that students need if they don’t have any specific course work.

“So sometimes, the students need help with the homework that’s coming home from their schools and their teachers,” Mathieu said. “Others don’t have the materials and we can supplement with our materials to help them.”

However, their materials aren’t free, so Mathieu said donations are always helpful and needed.

“Because we’re a nonprofit, we rely on individual donations, corporate donations, we apply for grants on an annual basis and our largest fundraiser always takes place in February and it’s a murder mystery,” she said.

Mathieu said she joined the literary council as a volunteer a couple of years ago but took her current role when it became available.

“I could absolutely do this and make a difference,” she said. “And we’re just thrilled. We have such a great group of tutors that help us, and the Chamber of Commerce named us as the nonprofit of the month earlier this year, so we are very proud of that as well.”

She said they currently have more than 100 active tutors which impacts more than 200 students and adults in the area.

The literary council is expanding into Georgetown County this school year, so Mathieu hopes their numbers will grow.

Anyone interested in becoming a tutor, who knows somebody who needs tutoring, or would simply like to donate can click here.