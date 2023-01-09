HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police say a man allegedly schemed to have at least four different vehicles he did not own towed to a Conway salvage yard so he could sell them.

As part of the scheme, a police report indicates that Richard Ramsey Jeffery misrepresented himself as a county official and hired a towing company to pick up the vehicles and take them to a junkyard in Conway.

Ramsey was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday and released the same day on bonds totaling $15,000. He’s charged with two counts of grand larceny; impersonating a state or local official in connection with a sham legal process; three counts of obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses; and imitation of an organization’s names and emblems.

According to the report, police were called on Nov. 22 to the Longs area to investigate a vehicle theft in progress. The owner of the vehicle, a 2003 Ford Taurus, told officers that he called police after a wrecker showed up to tow the vehicle.

Police talked to the tow truck driver, who said he was told by the suspect that the owner had been contacted, the report said; however, the owner was never contacted. The driver also said he never received any paperwork about the vehicle.

The report also said the tow truck driver also showed officers a business card resembling those used by county officials that had the suspect’s name but an incorrect address and that the suspect had told him “he was with a new pilot program” aimed at helping “clean things up.”

The tow truck driver also said he had previously been sent to pick up three other vehicles.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, Jeffery allegedly used the same scheme to have a 1981 Jeep, a 1974 Jeep and a 1986 Chevrolet C20 Starline van towed to the junkyard in November.

