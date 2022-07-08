SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who is accused of breaking into a home, holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and then sexually assaulting her has been arrested, according to an announcement Friday from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Lotorey Jermaine Greene, Jr., a 22-year-old who lives in Horry County’s Deerfield community, was arrested at his home without incident, according to the announcement. He has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a pistol and loitering/prowling.

“We know that this incident has understandably shocked the conscience of the community,” Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said in the written announcement. “We are committed to bringing those to justice who invade our citizens’ right to feel safe in their homes. Combining the technology of our town surveillance cameras with tips from our citizens, our dedicated officers and investigators worked tirelessly to successfully identify a suspect and secure arrest warrants.”

Police said that on July 3 Greene broke into the home, located on South Ocean Boulevard. He left the home after assaulting the woman.

He was arrested on June 15 for two counts of breaking into vehicles, and was released from jail two days later.