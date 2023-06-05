HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man in connection with an animal investigation conducted last week, police said on Facebook.

Jemar Chestnut, 41, of Longs, was arrested Monday and served with 29 counts of ill treatment of animals and 36 counts of harboring animals for fighting.

Police said they located a number of dogs Thursday while conducting a non-animal related search warrant at a location off Highway 57 South near Wampee.

The dogs remain in the care and custody of the Horry County Police Department with staff at the Horry County Animal Care Center, according to police.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.