HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested on several sexual exploitation of a minor charges after Horry County police found nude images of a minor on his phone, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Stephen Douglas Pinkerton, 40, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second-degree exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police conducted a forensic download of his phone on Aug. 1, which found sexually explicit nude photos of a minor when “a reasonable person would infer the purpose was sexual stimulation,” according to the warrants.

Pinkerton was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show.