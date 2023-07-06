HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man was arrested and given tickets for littering on Monday after police saw him throw plastic baggies allegedly containing hate messages out of a car window onto multiple driveways in a Murrells Inlet neighborhood.

People living in the neighborhood told News13 that the baggies contained hate messages. A spokesperson for Horry County police said the baggies contained paper and pellets but could not elaborate on the actual content of the messages.

Jamin Christian Fite, 47, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on Monday after paying a $200 fine, online jail records show.

According to an Horry County police report obtained by News13, officers were investigating a littering complaint in the Seville Drive area when they saw someone throwing the baggies containing paper and pellets out of the window of a 2012 Honda Civic.

Officers then pulled the car over at the intersection of Seville Drive and International Club Drive, the report said. That’s when an officer noticed a black duffel bag inside the car that contained “a large quantity of clear plastic baggies w/paper and pellets inside.”

Police later recovered 791 plastic baggies containing pellets and paper from two black duffel bags, the report said. During the investigation, police also found “that there were numerous baggies spread over miles of the neighborhood.”

It’s not the first time flyers containing antisemitic or other hate messages have been circulated in Horry County. Carolina Forest residents found them in their yards in July 2022. Before that, the flyers were distributed in the Surfside Beach and Conway areas.

Similar flyers have been distributed across the U.S., including in April in Connecticut.

