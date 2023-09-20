HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach man is facing a murder charge after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle three separate times and then going through a car wash, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Austin Cecil Coleman, 21, has been charged with murder. He allegedly hit Rudy Lopez, 20, of North Myrtle Beach, with his 2022 Toyota RAV4 three times.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a Tiger Mart at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 57, according to authorities. It was caught on store surveillance.

Coleman then allegedly took the vehicle through a car wash before he went home, according to an arrest warrant. While the vehicle was being processed, blood was found on the undercarriage of it.

Coleman and Lopez did not know each other before the incident, according to the warrant.

Coleman was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, jail records show. He was also arrested in North Myrtle Beach in May on an unlawful carrying of a pistol charge.