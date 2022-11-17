HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 21-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly beat and stabbed another man, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Police charged Alexander Paz with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after breaking up a fight Tuesday morning at his residence on Thunder Court, the report said. The victim was taken to the hospital with “significant lacerations to his thigh, hands and head.”

Paz remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning on bonds totaling $30,000, according to online jail records.

Officers called to the 100 block of Thunder Court at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday found Paz still attacking the victim who was bleeding and laying between two cars, the police report said.

Arrest warrants indicate that Paz “used a knife or sharp cutting instrument to stab and cut the victim with the intent to kill the victim during a physical altercation.”

No additional information was immediately available.

