HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man accused of leading police on a 125 mph chase before crashing near Longs in May is facing a reckless homicide charge in the death of a passenger, according to police records.

Gary Andre Wilson of Longs crashed on May 29 near W. Beargrass and Hemingway roads after Horry County police tried to pull him over for speeding on Plantation Drive near Longs, a police report said. Wilson was going 66 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time.

According to the police report, the chase began when an officer turned around to pursue the vehicle and saw it drive through a stop sign and then turn onto Highway 905 South.

“When I made the turn onto West Beargrass Rd., the vehicle was quite a distance ahead of me and appeared to still be moving at a high rate of speed,” the officer said in the report. “When my vehicle reached 128 MPH I noticed that I was still not gaining on the vehicle.”

The officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle and turned around to backtrack and make sure it had not turned onto another road the report said. In the meantime, the officer said he was notified by another officer who said he had been flagged down to investigate a wreck near West Beargrass and Hemingway roads.

The driver was still in the crashed vehicle and appeared to be injured, the report said. A civilian then found a person in the woods nearby who was confirmed to be dead.

Wilson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online jail records. In addition, to reckless homicide, he is charged with failure to stop for a blue, resulting in a death. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash.

