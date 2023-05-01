HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man was arrested Friday on charges in connection with two alleged armed robbery incidents, according to police reports obtained by News13.

Jaheim Herring, 21, of Loris was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a pistol, online booking records show.

The first incident happened Jan. 7, according to the report. Herring allegedly drove into the parking lot of a Circle K in the 3600 block of Highway 701 South in Conway.

Police said Herring allegedly approached a man outside the store to ask if he wanted to buy weed. The man said yes and then went inside the store.

When the man came back out, Herring had moved his car next to the man’s car near the gas pumps, according to the report. Herring then allegedly stepped out of his car and pulled a gun on the man, demanding his belongings.

Herring allegedly stole $400 from the victim and drove off, according to the report.

The second incident happened Wednesday, police said. It happened at a store off Highway 701 South in the Loris area of Horry County.

When police arrived, they found a man sitting on a bench outside of the store, who told police he was sitting on the bench when a man got out of a car with a gun, approaching him and demanding his belongings.

Herring allegedly took the man’s belongings and drove off.

As of Monday afternoon, Herring is booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bonds totaling $110,000, booking records show.