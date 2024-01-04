HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway-area man has been arrested after a child he was taking care of suffered brain bleeding and a fractured rib, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Matthew Jon Maclellan, 31, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and abuse inflicting great bodily injury on a child, online jail records show. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at about 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at a home on Causey Farm Road, according to a police report. A woman who lives with Maclellan told police on Dec. 11 that when she came home at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, she noticed bruising on the child.

The woman told police that the child was not acting in any specific distress, but that “something was telling her” that she needed to take him to the hospital, the report shows. The boy was later hospitalized with “significant brain injuries, seizures, bruising to his forehead, left cheek, both thighs, back, and fractures to two ribs.”

The woman told police she did not have any reason to believe Maclellan would hurt the boy, according to the report. She also said there had been no previous incidents of Maclellan hurting the boy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Maclellan was still in jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online jail records.