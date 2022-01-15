Horry County man killed in single-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old Horry County man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County, authorities said.

Pedro Torres of Longs died in the crash in the area of Bombing Range Road and Shag Bark Lane, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m. when Torres’ 2018 Toyota went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. He was driving south on Bombing Range Road.

No other information was immediately available. The highway patrol is investigating.

Count on News13 for updates.