HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man has been sentenced to two years of incarceration after pleading guilty to sexually exploiting a child, according to authorities.

Jason Michael Holsinger pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

His arrest came after a 2019 investigation into a file sharing program that allowed users to make files of child sexual abuse material available to be downloaded. Investigators found that the files were being sent from Holsinger’s home in Horry County.

A search of his electronic devices found 1,114 files of child sexual abuse material, according to authorities.

After being released, Holsinger will be required to register as a sex offender.