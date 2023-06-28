CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Longs-area man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
John Sledge also must register as a sex offender as part of his guilty plea, the solicitor’s office said. He was arrested after Horry County police began investigating the incident in September 2021.
According to a police report, the victim told someone at her school about the assault and that person then notified police.
Prosecutors had recommended a 10-year prison sentence, the solicitor’s office said.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.