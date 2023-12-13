HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — A man and woman in Horry County have been arrested on harassment charges after allegedly using racially-abusive language towards their neighbors and lighting a cross on fire, according to arrest documents obtained by News13.

Alexis Paige Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, both of Conway, have been charged with second-degree harassment, arrest warrants show.

The charges stem from multiple incidents between Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, according to an Horry County police report. During one of the incidents, Butler and Hartnett erected a cross facing the victim’s home and set it on fire.

While the couple was being interviewed by Horry County police, body camera video/audio showed Hartnett repeatedly using a racial slur towards the victim’s family, the report shows. Hartnett continued using a racial slur even after officers told her to go back inside her home.

Butler then allegedly posted the couple’s location on Facebook by posting a picture of their mailbox with their address on it, according to the report. He also posted that he was “summoning the devil’s army and I don’t care if they and I both go down in the same boat.”

He also allegedly said on Facebook that “I’m about to make them pay,” which was added to his original post that said “They come on holidays to start a fight with me,” according to the report. The post referred to the victims visiting, because it is a second home for them.

Both Butler and Hartnett were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Nov. 30 and released the following day, online jail records show. Hartnett also faces a third-degree assault and battery charge.

A News13 reporter knocked on the victim’s door on Wednesday afternoon, but no one answered.