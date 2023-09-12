HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s a huge week for models around the world, but for one Horry County middle-school student, this year’s New York Fashion Week is her time to shine.

Twelve-year-old Carmella Prisco has been singing, dancing, acting and modeling her entire life, but there will be a lot of eyes on her when it’s her turn to walk the runway. The bi-annual event attracts nearly a quarter of a million visitors during more than 300 shows over the span of a week.

Prisco said when she’s on the runway, all of her fears melt away.

“At first, I was definitely nervous,” the Socastee Middle School 7th-grader said. “Theater is definitely helping me with that kind of stuff and expressing myself, and now on the runway, I can do the same, and I am just like, ‘oh, well I’m used to this. I’m always on stage. I’m always in the spotlight.’ So I’m just like, ‘why not?’”

Being a runway model is a full-time job, but Prisco is still able to balance her modeling, singing, dancing and acting with just being a kid who loves cheer and soccer.

“I’m gonna be walking for Archie Brown,” Prisco said. “We usually have to get there pretty early, and then we start hair and makeup, and we all line up. It’s definitely like, ‘come on, let’s go, go, go.’ Everyone is doing touchups before we go on. Sometimes we’re waiting in a waiting room, standing on our feet and heels.”

It can be stressful, but Prisco knows what’s most important.

“It’s definitely exciting and can be stressful running around everywhere, but I like to make sure that I’m still taking care of myself and not focusing too much on modeling and I’m putting myself first before all of that, making sure I’m keeping up with my grades and everything.”

For Prisco, balancing it all is worth the effect, especially when it comes with a wardrobe like no other.

“This was my first gown, and I absolutely loved it,” she said. “It’s a high low, and there’s like flower detail, big poofy ruffles. This is made by House of Barretti. I wore this for the Barbie runway. I was supposed to be Business Barbie. This is, Archie Brown. I’m gonna be, that’s the one I’m gonna be walking for. She does transition dresses, and I absolutely love this one.”

As for what’s next, Prisco still has time to decide. Maybe she’ll go to cosmetology school, or maybe she’ll become a teacher. Whatever her path, she thinks the experience in front of a crowd has her set up for success.

“I’m not really sure what my future leads me, but I’m excited to know.”