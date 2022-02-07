Horry County mourns activist who died in Loris crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Community members are mourning the death of a man hit and killed on Friday while he was riding his bicycle in Loris.

Dameion Fowler was a father and a community activist, who focused a lot of his time on racial justice in Horry County. Friends said there’s now a huge hole in the community,

They said he was an activist, an author and an educator, but most importantly, he was a father. His death came as a shock to those who worked alongside him.

“There is a huge hole, and it’s not one that will be filled,” Ashlyn Preaux, a friend of Fowler’s and a co-founder of Grand Strand Action Together, said.

Fowler worked with several advocacy groups including the New Century Justice Network and Grand Strand Action Together.

“He really made himself available for anyone and anything, but his work consisted of the bail fund that he recently just started,” Preaux said.

The F.R.E.E. Horry County Bail Fund, funded entirely by community donations, offers free bail assistance to residents in Horry County.

“It’s hitting people across the state hard, just to see how many people he influenced and people that he impacted, is huge,” she said.

Some say his biggest impact was his dedication to the county’s education system.

“The most important thing is all the education and all the insight and knowledge that he’s provided for everybody,” Preaux said. “The biggest, tangible impacts have been the students that he’s helped.”

Fowler leaves behind his 5-year-old son, Khalil. Friends like Preaux created a GoFundMe to start a trust fund for him.

“His dad, Damien, always wanted him to be able to go to school and not have to worry about finances, so that’s just something that Mustafa and I and some of his other friends are gonna take up now,” Preaux said.

On April 23, the nonprofit organization, TEDx, will dedicate its first TED talk at Coastal Carolina University to Fowler. It’s something he helped organize.