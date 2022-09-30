HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County moved to OPCON 1 as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall along the South Carolina coast.

As of 11 a.m., Ian continues to track north and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown Friday afternoon.

Horry County has been preparing for this for several days, and even as the trajectory shifts, they say their preparation still holds steady.

Thomas Bell, an Horry County spokesperson, said the county is seeing more than 7,000 utility outages and expects more to come.

Bell said at first officials thought there might be impact, but now they’re certain there will be.

“Certainly seeing a significant number of impacts,” Bell said. “Clearly a good number of trees have gone down, caused those power outages. I’m sure as the rain continues that storm surge comes up, we’ll see some roadblocks, some flooding. So confidence has certainly increased in the impacts.”

Bell’s biggest piece of advice is to stay inside.