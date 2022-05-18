HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County murder suspect who was charged in a shooting in 2019 was found dead after not showing up for trial, according to officials.

Taylor Ryan Strode, of Conway, was scheduled to be tried Monday for the murder of Charles Edward Lawrence but he didn’t show up, according to the solicitor’s office. Assistant Solicitor Chris Helms secured a bench warrant for his arrest but police found him dead before the warrant could be served.

The solicitor’s office said Strode’s death appears to be suicide but directed us to the coroner’s office for a cause of death. News13 reached out to the coroner’s office for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Strode was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a shooting on Greenleaf Drive in the Conway area in May 2019, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.