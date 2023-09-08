WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a killer from Horry County, who escaped Thursday from authorities in Columbus County, North Carolina, where he was recently convicted of forgery and assault on law enforcement.

Duane Henderson Manning, 56, was on parole for a 1995 homicide conviction in Horry County but was under supervised parole in North Carolina through a common interstate agreement at the time of his escape, according to the state’s Department of Adult Corrections.

Manning fled at about 2:30 p.m. as officers were taking him to the Columbus County jail, according to authorities. He is about 6-foot-2 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a dark complexion, brown hair and eyes, and has a tattoo on his right arm.

Chrysti Shain, director of communications for the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Manning was convicted of homicide in Horry County in 1995 and released on parole in 2015.

Manning’s conviction in North Carolina was a pending violation of his South Carolina parole, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.