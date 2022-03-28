HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County needs two new elementary schools in the Carolina Forest area because of overcrowding, members of the district’s facilities committee said Monday afternoon.

Once funding becomes available, committee members said it has design plans that are “shovel ready.” The committee said the schools should have a capacity of 800 to 1,200 students in pre-kindergarten to 5th grade.

“I want us to build large, because we’re going to fill up,” Board member Sherri Todd said, adding that she would like to see the capacity increased to between 1,200 and 1,500 students.

Currently, the committee has two locations in mind — one on Carolina Forest Boulevard and one that’s adjacent to Bellavita Boulevard. The estimated cost for full design and permitting would be about $4.5 million with funding coming from the 2021-2024 building program site-planning budget

Additional discussions for school sites would focus on a St. James Elementary site and a Conway-area site, the committee said.

The committee also received an update Monday on the new Whittemore Park Middle School. It is being designed to mirror Black Water Middle School and will have a legacy room to honor the history of the school.

The construction timeline is between October 2022 and May 2024, with a goal of moving into the new facility in June 2024.

News13’s Maria DeBone is covering Monday night’s Board of Education meeting and will have more on News13 at 11.