HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand organization is looking for veterans or active-duty military to award quilts to.

The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds is a nonprofit based in Horry County that awards quilts to honor veterans and active-duty military members.

The organization is a part of the Quilts of Valor National Foundation. The quilts are locally made by many volunteers.

To this point, more than 6,000 quilts have been gifted at their award ceremonies across the country, including the Veteran’s Café.

Joan and Jim Wobbleton served in the Air Force and started the Myrtle Beach Shore Birds back in 2010. They both believe in the importance of recognizing those who serve, even when some do not.

“The response many times is ‘oh, I don’t deserve it or give it to someone else,’ and that just is not so,” Joan Wobbleton said. “You signed on the dotted line, you said you would support the United States of America.”

If you know a veteran or active-duty military member and want to nominate them for a quilt, click here.