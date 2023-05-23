HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A nonprofit group in Horry County is working to educate teenagers about the dangers and consequences of underage drinking ahead of the graduation season.

The mission of Horry County Cast Coalition is to provide young people with facts about underage drinking.

Corrie Farrar, a mental-health therapist and the group’s chairperson, said teens seem to be under the impression that everyone except them is drinking, even though the statistics are much lower.

Heading into the high school graduation and senior trip seasons, statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show that only 23% of students have drunk alcohol during the past month.

According to Farrar, most underage drinking habits stem from the same things.

“Most of what I’ve seen in adolescents and teens are coping with just regular stressors of school and parents and peers and relationships that lead to depressive symptoms and anxiety-related symptoms,” she said. “You wanna feel in control of something, and substances is a way that they feel in control.”

During her time working as a therapist, Farrar said she has noticed that teens are generally surprised by and receptive to the information.

“I think some of them are taken aback by the statistics that we provide,” Farrar said. “I think a lot of them rely on their peers for their information and think that us, as adults, don’t know anything, and so I think they’re taken aback by what the actual numbers are. I think it helps them rethink their decision on whether or not they want to participate in these activities or not.”