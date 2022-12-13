HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Police were called Monday evening after a person reported gunshots being fired at a home along Highway 476, according to the report. An officer in the area said they also heard “approximately 100 shots being fired.”

Officers found several shell casings in the street after arriving at the home, according to the report.

Several vehicles and a home were damaged, but no one was injured, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.