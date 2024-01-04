HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission met on Thursday night and heard several public hearings, including from a company that has plans to make room for more than 160 RV campsites in an area of wetlands.

Diamond Shores, a real estate development company based in Conway, is requesting to rezone nearly 100 acres on Waccamaw Lane in Longs. However, the commission deferred that request.

The space contains nearly 50 acres of wetlands, which many Horry County residents think should be protected from developers. Many of them were also concerned about the area being prone to flooding.

Project developer David Schwerd addressed those concerns.

“All of these RVs have to be road-ready in a flood zone, it’s a requirement. So, they can’t put decks out front and roofs over the top of it and all that, it has to be road-ready RVs,” he said. “So, that in an event that a flood was to be occurring, they would have the ability to get in the RV and leave the site.”

Diamond Shores is looking to have a follow-up community meeting to explain the project’s deferment.