HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Voter Registration and Elections officials expect early voting to bring more voters to the polls.

Absentee ballots are still available for people over 65 years of age, have disabilities or will be out of town during early voting and election day.

“You have to be out of town the ten days early voting is going on, as well as election day,” said Sandy Martin, the director at Horry County Voter Registration and Elections.

Early voting starts May 31and ends June 10.

“We were excited, we’ve been pushing for early voting for years. It makes sense,” Martin said.

Martin was excited because it almost didn’t happen, but the state legislature passed a bill earlier this month to legalize early voting without an excuse.

South Carolina did a test run in 2020 when it temporarily allowed early voting for everyone due to the pandemic. Martin saw a difference in the amount of people who voted in 2020.

“For future elections it will make a big difference,” Martin said. “We voted 101,000 people before election day and that shows what it could be.”

Early voting could affect poll workers too.

“Eventually when it takes hold we could possibly cut down on poll workers at the sites,” Martin said.

Information about candidates, voting locations, voter registration and more can be found at scvote.org