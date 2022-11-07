HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Election Day is Tuesday, and after two weeks of early voting, it will one final opportunity to cast a ballot in the midterm elections.

Sandy Martin, registration and elections director for Horry County, said after a busy two weeks of early voting at the county’s seven polling locations, Tuesday is expected to be no different.

“It appears it’s gonna be a very busy day,” Martin said. “If early voting is any indication, we’re looking for a busy day Tuesday.”

Horry County finished up with the second-highest early voter turnout in South Carolina, but plenty of people are expected to head out to the county’s 124 precincts to cast their votes on Tuesday.

As Horry County has grown, so has the need for more polling places. This year, some precincts are being split, like Jet Port No. 2 in the Market Common area.

“There’s a Jet Port No. 3 and No. 4, now, so that one won’t be as busy,” Martin said.

Some polling locations are notoriously busier than others, including Dunes No. 1 at the Ocean View Education Center and others along the Grand Strand.

“South End, Murrells Inlet area are typically the biggest,” Martin said. “The ones at Carolina Forest and Emerald Forest are large as well.”

She said there are a lot of people that need to vote on Tuesday, which will make for longer lines. However, there are things voters can do to make the process smoother, including being familiar with the ballot beforehand, especially when it comes to certain items that are lengthier than others.

“There’s a very extensive question on there from the school district. A 1% tax, and then there’s also two amendments,” Martin said. “If you’re not familiar with either one of those, it’s gonna take a while to read them, so I would encourage voters to do that.”

There are also basic “need to knows” for Tuesday: make sure you are registered, you know your polling place and that you have your photo ID.

Martin recommends that voters leave their cellphones behind when they come into the polls.

“You’re not allowed to do any filming inside of the precinct,” Martin said. “We encourage you not to have your cellphones out because you’re not allowed to take any pictures, especially of your ballot. That’s illegal.”

She said if voters need any more clarification before Tuesday, they should head to scvotes.gov.