HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — With Tropical Storm Idalia strengthening each day, residents need to know what to do and how they should prepare in the days leading up to the storm.

North Myrtle Beach officials and business owners all stressed the importance of being prepared with the storm quickly approaching.

“As we know, the hurricane is strengthening, is suspected to make landfall here in South Carolina, so we just want to be ready for anything and we also want families to prepare,” said Saskia Lindsay, the regional communications manager for the Red Cross of South Carolina.

Not only is South Carolina one of the most vulnerable states in the country to be impacted by hurricanes, but it’s also ranked as the fifth most hurricane-prone state, according to the National Hurricane Center.

That’s one reason why officials continue to stress the importance of being prepared when severe tropical weather does hit your area.

“Go ahead and make a plan with your family of what you guys would do in case the hurricane does impact your area heavily,” Lindsay said. “So, that could look like where would we go if we do need to evacuate, have your supplies ready to go. Now is the time for you to make those plans rather than wait when the hurricane itself is hitting.”

The city of North Myrtle Beach said in a statement “the primary concern for our area will be the threat of heavy rainfall and flooding late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Due to king tides, areas along the coast should play close attention.”

One business has been impacted by hurricanes in the past, but Frank Boulineau said things can change and he is prepared.

“Well, the only plans we have right now is probably to move our trash cans out of the parking lot, take our flags down and that type of stuff because it looks like the maximum we might get is 40 mph winds right now, but as we know it can certainly shift,” Boulineau said.

The founder of Horry County Rising, April O’Leary, shared some things people could do to help drain the water from any possible flooding faster.

“Obviously, improving your drainage on your own private property,” O’Leary said. “So, if you have any ditches in your property, this is a good time to make sure that those are all clear, there’s no leaves or branches or sticks or grass clippings in the drainages.”

Both Lindsay and O’Leary advise to stay home, avoid driving during the heavy rainfall, stay informed and have a plan.