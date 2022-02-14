Horry County officials working on plans for new rural civic center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are nearly complete for a rural civic center that Horry County officials hope will boost inland tourism.

Members of a county subcommittee said there’s a huge number of people in the central part of Horry County that would benefit from such a venue.

“We have no place in Horry County where you can have agricultural expositions or anything like that,” Councilman Johnny Vaught said.

It would be a different kind of tourism making its way to Horry County.

“They wanted something that was out in the country for country people to come to,” Vaught said. “And so they envisioned having an arena that could be converted to something like that, as well as being able to be used for rodeos and riding events.”

About five years ago, Horry Electric envisioned a rural-oriented venue that would reach the central part of the county. Since then, the utility has given roughly $2.5 million to help fund the project.

“We’ve been working towards this goal for a long time to get enough money together, where we can actually move on and make something happen,” Vaught said. “And we’re about at that point now.”

Vaught believed there was a huge market for agritourism in the county, something oriented toward more than the beach.

“There’s an unlimited number of events that can take place at some of this, as well as being able to set it up with lots of horse trails, riding trails, maybe even a shooting range,” he said.

A county subcommittee met Monday to discuss funding, but no decisions were made. A location hasn’t been finalized, but officials are looking at properties within 20 minutes of the beach.

“This property that we’re looking at, best suited what we needed,” Vaught said. “Now, the problem is just getting together on a price and that kind of thing, and making sure that everybody’s satisfied with it.”

The subcommittee is expected to meet again next week to look at alternate locations and funding.