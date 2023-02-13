HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Way of Horry County is working to prepare children for kindergarten in Horry County after seeing a decline in readiness.

The goal of the “Birth to 5 Initiative” is to make sure that every child entering kindergarten has the tools they need to be successful. Child care centers said they’re seeing an alarming number of kids not ready to go to school.

“We’ve reached out to some of our child care centers, and they’re really seeing post-COVID issues,” said Freda Funnye, AmeriCorps Program Manager at United Way of Horry County. “A lot of the social emotional piece of the child’s development has been really impacted by that. A lot of them lost that early-stage development.”

Funnye said a kindergarten readiness assessment shows only 34% of students are ready to successfully enter kindergarten in Horry County.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Funnye said.

With the support of an AmeriCorps planning grant, United Way of Horry County created the initiative to address the critical issue and prioritize strategies involving AmeriCorps members. The United Way plans to offer parent workshops, one-on-one, and group tutoring sessions while using a research-based curriculum that builds the early foundations of literacy.

“That’s really the starting foundation just like a house,” Funnye said. “If the foundation is not set in, the whole entire house can crumble. And it’s the same for younger children. The earlier you start, it’s said that they will have a more successful future through K-12.”

The program will be available to all students regardless of their background or circumstances.

“We know that it’s not all the responsibility of the schools, it really takes a community, family members and child care centers to help develop those children,” Funnye said. “We want to be a part of that effort as that community support piece.”

The program kicks off in September. Funnye said they’re looking for more child care centers around Horry County to join the program.