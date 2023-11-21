HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department will add a crisis intervention team at the start of 2024.

The department decided it was time to take a more proactive approach after ongoing mental health issues and the opioid epidemic.

“[We got] maybe a thousand calls a year, roughly, where officers are responding to these types of calls.” Capt. Mick Kathman said.

HCPD is looking to hire five professional counselors to fill the roles.

Kathman said the idea has been in the works for nearly a year. It aims to provide an extra layer of professional intervention on scene.

He said the five positions will be funded by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety justice assistance grant and the opioid response fund.

The executive director at Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, John Coffin, said the program could introduce new efficiencies.

“Having a professional on scene to ask, ‘OK, what are the risks here? Does this person need to be, you know, evaluated at a hospital? Can this person be released?'” Coffin said. “They’ll have on-site access to a professional evaluation.”

Kathman said that was exactly the plan.

“Trying to remove the police presence out of it and move into more of a counseling mode,” he said.

Kathman said everyone is welcome to apply, but there are requirements.

“They’ll have to have a South Carolina LLR license, professional counselor license, professional counselor supervisor or licensed independent social worker certification,” Kathman said.

He said they’ll operate independently, but have a sergeant-level supervisor. The starting salary is about $70,000, with the daily roles and hours similar to a police officer mirroring the 12-hour shifts and rotating nights and weekends.

Kathman said the goal is to have 24/7 coverage, but they’ll have to adjust scheduling and people if they can’t fill all spots.

For those interested in applying, click here.