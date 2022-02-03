Horry County Planning Commission approves proposal to rezone 102 acres of land in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission approved a motion to rezone 102 acres of land in Longs at a meeting Thursday night.

The proposal to rezone a 102-acre portion of land to make room for over 200 new homes by Camp Swamp and Buck Creek Roads in Longs was met with opposition from the public.

Matthew Gore, a North Carolina resident who owns land near this property, was hoping for a different result from the meeting.

“To be honest, I’m a little disappointed,” Gore said. “You know, I feel like there was substantial evidence to argue against the rezoning. I feel like, you know, you look at it systemically there’s so many developments going on around it. The problems that the people brought up are only going to be exacerbated by this development.”

The newly-approved proposal will go in front of Horry County Council for approval, along with requests to rezone just over 60 total acres of land in Conway and just under two acres in Myrtle Beach.