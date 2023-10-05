HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission met Thursday night and deferred a rezoning for a 66-acre project.

The proposed Diamond Shores development on Poplar Church Road in the Conway area would bring 124 single-family homes to the area.

The development was on the planning commission’s agenda for Thursday night but was deferred before the meeting started to a later date that hasn’t been announced.

Impact fees were also on the agenda. The commission voted to approve a 200-page 2023 study related to an impact fee analysis.

Money from the fees would go towards the cost of providing public services to a new development. The study looked at revenue based on residential and non-residential development types.

County attorney, David Jordan, told the commission that Thursday’s approval had nothing do with the actual fees.

That’s something Horry County Council is discussing.

“They’ve had a workshop, they’ve had a couple readings at council. It’s been to I&R at least twice, it’s going back to I&R in November,” Jordan said. “So, they’ve been very interested in where the fees are going to fall and trying not to hit commercial growth on those fees.”

The next time impact fees will be discussed is Nov. 7 in an I&R meeting.