HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 41-year-old man is facing charges after a 16-year-old girl told police she was raped on the day after Christmas.

Alfonzo Jones was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday on a charge of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, a second-degree felony. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in jail on a $35,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Horry County police began investigating on Dec. 27 after going to a home in the Conway area. Officers talked to the girl, who told them she had been forcibly raped by Jones just after midnight on Dec. 26, according to a police incident report.

Officers collected clothing and other evidence for processing, and the girl was advised to go to the hospital, the report said.

Police began looking for Jones, who had left the area before officers arrived, but could not locate him, the report said.

No information was immediately available about his arrest. Count on News13 for updates.