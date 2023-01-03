HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte for distribution of meth, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Corey Vance Warren, 32, of Conway, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly refused to come out of a home on Mammie Drive in the Socastee area, according to the report. His charges were not listed in online booking records as of Tuesday afternoon.

Laura Ashley King, 38, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with trafficking in ice, crank, crack 28G or more but less than 100G — first offense, and interference, hindering officers serving warrant or rescuing prisoners, according to online booking records.

Police went to the home on Mammie Drive after detectives discovered Warren’s location and learned he was wanted by the FBI out of Charlotte, according to the report. Warren initially left the back of the home and allegedly tried to flee, but eventually went back inside.

Officers on scene requested the Horry County Police Department SWAT team to respond, according to the report. Warren eventually exited the home and was taken into custody.

During a safety sweep of the home, police found “items consistent with narcotics use in plain view,” according to the report. Inside of a vehicle on the property, police allegedly found a shotgun, fully-automatic machine gun, a long rifle, body armor and a “large quantity of ammunition.”

Warren is banned federally and at the state level from having guns due to previous violent felony convictions, according to the report.

Police obtained a warrant based on statements allegedly made by King, according to the report. Officers found a baggie with 30.5 grams of meth hidden in an attic, where police said Warren initially tried to hide before he fell through the ceiling.

The report states police also found a revolver in the room and another baggie of meth in a bedroom.

King was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday on a $25,000 bond, according to online booking records.