HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is asking for tips in an active homicide investigation, the department said on Facebook Thursday.
The shooting happened New Year’s Day at the G Spot Bar & Grill along Highway 90 in the Longs area. It resulted in the death of Emanuel Melvin, 22.
Detectives ask anyone with information about Melvin’s death to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
