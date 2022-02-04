Horry County police conduct investigation in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an investigation Friday in Longs, according to a social media post from the department.

Officers are on scene near Bombing Range Road and Highway 90 in Longs, police said. Bombing Range Road is closed between the entrances to Rose Circle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Community members will see an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available. News13 is working to learn more.