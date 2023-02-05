LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department.

Community members are asked to avoid Highway 45 at Lawson Road as the road is closed to traffic, according to police.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 843-248-1520.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.