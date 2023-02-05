LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are conducting an active investigation near Loris, according to a social media post from the department.
Community members are asked to avoid Highway 45 at Lawson Road as the road is closed to traffic, according to police.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 843-248-1520.
No other details about the investigation were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.